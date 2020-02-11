Jamaica Plain house with a hot tub in the backyard asks $850,000

The median sales price for a detached single-family in Boston in December was $625,000, according to a report from the Greater Boston Association of Realtors and the Warren Group, a local research firm.

The 1,666-square-foot house at 11 Calvin Road in Jamaica Plain’s Moss Hill falls squarely on the upper end of that median then at $850,000 through Compass.

It’s a sizable spread, with some four bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms; and includes a big—for Boston—backyard that in turn includes a patio, a deck, and a hot tub. There’s also a garage and a walkout basement.