Jamaica Plain house with a hot tub in the backyard asks $850,000

The Moss Hill spread dates from 1935, and includes four bedrooms

By Tom Acitelli
A sizable living room with a couch and a chair arranged facing a fireplace. Photos via Compass

The median sales price for a detached single-family in Boston in December was $625,000, according to a report from the Greater Boston Association of Realtors and the Warren Group, a local research firm.

The 1,666-square-foot house at 11 Calvin Road in Jamaica Plain’s Moss Hill falls squarely on the upper end of that median then at $850,000 through Compass.

It’s a sizable spread, with some four bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms; and includes a big—for Boston—backyard that in turn includes a patio, a deck, and a hot tub. There’s also a garage and a walkout basement.

A two-story house with a front that is partially triangularly shaped.
A large kitchen with an island in front of a counter with cabinetry above it.
A small bathroom without a tub or a shower, but with starkly bright green walls.
The small entry area of a house with a French door open toward a room and a staircase leading up from the entry area.
A bedroom with a bed and a window and closed set of closet doors.
A spacious stone patio with a hot tub in the background.

